Two dozen treated after pepper spray released at DMV in Newhall

Two dozen people were treated Wednesday evening after someone accidentally released pepper spray inside the Department of Motor Vehicles building in Newhall, officials said.
Fire crews responded to the DMV at 24427 Newhall Ave., where 24 people complained of eye irritation and coughing, said Michael Pittman, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One person was taken to a hospital, and the others were released at the scene.
The building was evacuated during the incident.
"They did ask everybody to go outside. That would make sense if there were any source of irritation inside the building," Pittman said.
It's unclear who released the pepper spray. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Trina Schrader said no law enforcement officers were involved in the incident.
