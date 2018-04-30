Man faces charges in the 1977 rape and murder of a South L.A. woman

When a man entered Leona Davis' South Los Angeles home in 1977, he didn't seem to care that two children were staring at him.
The intruder sexually assaulted the 25-year-old woman and fatally stabbed her in the neck, all while her young sons looked on, according to Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Michele Hanisee.
The assailant told the two boys, who were just 4 and 7 years old, "not to look," Hanisee said.
The killing remained unsolved for roughly four decades, but a DNA match to a fingerprint found at the original crime scene helped Los Angeles police last week capture the man they believe is responsible.
Kenneth Ray Matthews, 60, is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon to answer charges of murder, sexual assault and attempted robbery, Hanisee said.
The arrest marks the latest instance in which DNA evidence may have cracked a decades-old case in California, and comes just days after an arrest in the investigation of the Golden State Killer, a serial predator linked to a dozen murders and at least 45 sexual assaults across California between 1976 and 1986.
Police arrested a 72-year-old ex-police officer named Joseph James DeAngelo after uploading DNA evidence to a publicly accessible genealogy website to find potential relatives of the killer, which eventually led them to DeAngelo, authorities said.
In the South Los Angeles killing of Davis, LAPD homicide detectives began focusing on Matthews after running a fingerprint found at the victim's home through the state's offender database, Hanisee said.
Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division were able to match Matthews to DNA left at the crime scene by recovering a discarded piece of dining ware last year, according to Hanisee.
It was not clear what, if any, relationship Matthews had to Davis. He is being held without bail.
