Firefighters battle two fires near Dodger Stadium during World Series game

Two small fires broke out Wednesday night near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the World Series, officials said.

A brush fire burned about a quarter-acre of grass in Elysian Park west of the LAPD Academy running track, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities did not order any evacuations and said no structures were threatened.

“Dodger Stadium, the World Series Game and those attending are NOT endangered,” the agency said in an emergency alert.

Soon after, a second blaze burned through the upper floor of a three-story apartment building in Echo Park.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. CAPTION The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' advantages and disadvantages against the Houston Astros heading into the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' advantages and disadvantages against the Houston Astros heading into the 2017 World Series.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek