Firefighters battle two fires near Dodger Stadium during World Series game

Two small fires broke out Wednesday night near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the World Series, officials said.
A brush fire burned about a quarter-acre of grass in Elysian Park west of the LAPD Academy running track, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities did not order any evacuations and said no structures were threatened.
“Dodger Stadium, the World Series Game and those attending are NOT endangered,” the agency said in an emergency alert.
Soon after, a second blaze burned through the upper floor of a three-story apartment building in Echo Park.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
