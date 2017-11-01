Anxious Dodgers fans brace for historic World Series Game 7

Momo Rodriguez is doing his part for the Dodgers during Game 7 of the World Series.

Like so many baseball fans, he’s superstitious. So he came to the last game of the Fall Classic on Wednesday wearing the same clothes he’d worn to Game 6, which the Dodgers won.

He repeated everything he did for Game 6. He brought four SmartWaters to Dodger Stadium and half a bag of Cracker Jack. He bought a bag of pistachios, but since the one he brought Tuesday was half full, he dumped half out in his car before Game 7.

Wednesday’s historic, high-stakes last game was emotional for the 34-year-old Rodriguez, who has loved this team since he was a kid, like so many others flooding into Dodger Stadium and huddling in front of television screens across Los Angeles.

“It’s like watching a member of your family excel,” he said. “You give them a hard time during the year, but when they succeed, there’s so much pride you don’t have the words.”

All around him, anxious Dodger fans streamed into the stadium, hours before game time, picking up their blue rally towels and breaking into chants of, “Let’s go, Dodgers!”

Among them was Elizabeth Ceja, who is supposed to give birth to a baby boy next week. Her mom called Wednesday morning with an unexpected surprise: She’d bought tickets to Game 7 for Ceja and her brother. Ceja had already been having contractions and wondered if she should go.

But whether she gives birth at the stadium or not, she’s here, wearing a Dodger blue shirt over her pregnant belly that says, “You’re Kickin’ Me Smalls.”

“Hopefully I don’t go into labor with all the excitement of the game,” said Ceja, 32, of Santa Ana. She planned to take selfies with her belly in the stands and to tell her son he was at Game 7 of the World Series.

Early on, though, the Dodgers were already in trouble, with the Houston Astros ahead 5-0.

As fans streamed into the stadium and flocked to sports bars across town, Los Angeles police were on high alert in case revelers turned unruly. Officers are walking through downtown’s L.A. Live and will also patrol near popular bars along Sunset Boulevard near the stadium.

“We have officers citywide monitoring potential problem locations,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, noting that the police presence has been stepped up all week. There will be “lots of uniform and plainclothes officers working these locations tonight.”

In downtown Los Angeles, chants of “Let’s go, Dodgers!” filled the Down and Out just before the first pitch as fans packed into the bar to cheer on their favorite baseball team.

A blue Dodgers flag hung by the front door across from where the game was being broadcast on a big screen. Dozens of fans dressed in blue shirts and Dodgers hats filled into plastic chairs, with their phones clutched in their hands as their waited for the game to begin. Some held their faces in their palms in anxiety.

Sal Barajas, 31, stopped by to catch the game after work. Dressed in a Dodgers jersey with his name sewn across the back, Barajas said it was surreal to see the team reach Game 7.

“They’re playing with heart,” he said. “Everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Still, he said, he has no idea who will come out on top — not after the back-and-forth that has been this World Series.

“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “Whoever wins it deserves it.”

Times staff writers Kate Mather, Alene Tchekmedyian and Richard Winton contributed to this report.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke asks fans to come out strong tonight at Game 6 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke asks fans to come out strong tonight at Game 6 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke asks fans to come out strong tonight at Game 6 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke asks fans to come out strong tonight at Game 6 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke predicts the winner of Game 7 of the World Series. CAPTION The Dodgers came back to beat the Astros, 3-1, and force a deciding Game 7. A man killed at least 8 people when he drove a truck into a crowded bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday. Filmmaker Brett Ratner is the latest in Hollywood to be accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. 126 million Americans may have seen Russian-generated Facebook ads over the last two years. The Dodgers came back to beat the Astros, 3-1, and force a deciding Game 7. A man killed at least 8 people when he drove a truck into a crowded bike path in Manhattan on Tuesday. Filmmaker Brett Ratner is the latest in Hollywood to be accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. 126 million Americans may have seen Russian-generated Facebook ads over the last two years. CAPTION The White House downplayed indictments on Monday against President Trump's former campaign manager and two other aides, including one who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, as having "nothing to do" with the president or his election effort. The White House downplayed indictments on Monday against President Trump's former campaign manager and two other aides, including one who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, as having "nothing to do" with the president or his election effort. CAPTION Paul Kuntz, Houston resident, attends Game 5 of the World Series. His house was badly damaged in Hurricane Harvey. Paul Kuntz, Houston resident, attends Game 5 of the World Series. His house was badly damaged in Hurricane Harvey.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

sarah.parvini@latimes.com