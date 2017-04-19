Woman breaks into Drake's Yolo Estate and drinks some beverages, deputies say

A woman is accused of breaking into rapper Drake’s home in Hidden Hills, drinking a couple of beverages and locking herself inside a room, authorities said Tuesday.

Mesha Collins, 24, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, although it appears no personal belongings were stolen from the “Hotline Bling” singer’s home, said Sgt. Vincent Plair, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Collins is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday.

Authorities were alerted to a burglary at the producer-songwriter’s home about 10:30 a.m. April 3, the sergeant said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, witnesses directed them to a locked room, where Collins was hiding, Plair said.

Deputies managed to enter the room and took Collins into custody, he said.

Inside the room, deputies found an opened soda and water bottle. Authorities believe Collins drank the beverages while she was inside the locked room, Plair said.

It is unclear if Drake, whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was home at the time.

In January, Drake had listed his approximately three-acre property home for $19,999,900, but it was later taken off the market.

Dubbed the Yolo Estate, the home features a 25-seat theater, a game room, a spa/massage room and a massive wine cellar complete with separate tasting room.

The Grammy winner’s home has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a wood-paneled library. Outside are an 80-foot-long rock waterslide, mechanical riding bull, a tennis/basketball court and a beach volleyball court.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA