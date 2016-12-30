'Amped up' motorist tests positive for DWC: Driving while caffeinated

Drunken driving charges against a Northern California man have been dropped after he tested positive for driving on caffeine.

KNTV reports 36-year-old Joseph Schwab was pulled over in Fairfield 16 months ago after an Alcohol Beverage Control agent witnessed him weaving in and out of traffic.

Authorities say his pupils were dilated, and he seemed “amped up.” Inside Schwab's car, the agent found a number of workout supplements, including powders, but all of them were legal, the station reported.

A blood test showed only caffeine was in his system.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office has charged him with reckless driving.

Schwab's attorney, Stacy Barrett, says her client is relieved the drunken driving charge is being dismissed for lack of evidence.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Man accused of gouging out another man’s eye, biting off a chunk of his nose in fight

At one warehouse in L.A.'s Chinatown, artists feel blunt impact from deadly Ghost Ship fire

Why birth tourism from China persists even as U.S. officials crack down

California's pension crisis: When city retirement pays better than the job