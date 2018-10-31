Reforming controversial retirement program for L.A. police and firefighters would save millions of dollars

One thing that could lower savings would be a flood of employees signing up before the proposed new rules would go into effect Jan. 1, the actuaries warned. Indeed, after The Times’ initial report on DROP on Feb. 3, 129 new people enrolled in the program. It was the first month in more than six years with more than 100 new enrollees and was the largest single-month class since the program began accepting applicants in May 2002, when 389 people signed up.