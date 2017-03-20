Suspects are at large after man shot dead in Duarte

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot while walking down the street Saturday night in Duarte.

Two suspects remained at large early Monday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as Ray Chinchilla, a 20-year-old Duarte resident.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Chinchilla was walking north on Flagstone Avenue with another man and a woman when they were approached on foot by two men as they approached East Camino Real Street, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

At least one of the men began firing at Chinchilla’s group before fleeing in a gray Honda, authorities said.

The two people walking with Chinchilla ran from the scene uninjured and called 911.

When deputies from the sheriff’s Temple Station arrived, they found Chinchilla with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting appears to be gang-related, according to the sheriff’s department.

No weapons were recovered, and the shooting remained under investigation Monday.

Chinchilla was the father of a young son, Juan Banuelos, 17, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Chinchilla’s Facebook page is filled with photographs of him holding his infant son. In one, the boy is reaching for his father’s chin.

“Spending time with my little boy,” Chinchilla wrote in the caption.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500 or to visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

