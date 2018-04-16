Prosecutors say Durst murdered his best friend to cover his tracks for killing another woman: His wife.

The millionaire was acquitted in the Texas case, but Los Angeles prosecutors say they believe it was murder – not self-defense – and that they have evidence from the case that either wasn't presented during the trial or could've been presented more persuasively. Durst's defense team bristles at the claim, characterizing it as a clear-cut example of double jeopardy. (During the Texas trial, attorneys argued that Durst was in a traumatized state when he dismembered the body.)