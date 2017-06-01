Earthquake: Magnitude 3.2 quake strikes near Salton Sea

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Thursday morning in southern San Diego County, 17 miles from Westmorland between the Salton Sea and the Mexican border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:19 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.8 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Ocotillo, 17 miles from Seeley, 23 miles from El Centro, and 72 miles from Tijuana.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

