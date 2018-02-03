Family-run Eastside newspaper chain closing down after nearly 40 years

Although the chain's influence has waned in recent years, many Eastsiders wonder whether anyone else will step in to provide the news. It's a question being asked in an increasingly number of quarters. The billionaire owner of local news website LAist and its sister sites in the Gothamist network abruptly shut them down in November. Then, the secretive new owners of LA Weekly gutted the alternative newspaper's staff. This year, significant layoffs have hit Southern California News Group, which includes the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and San Gabriel Valley Tribune.