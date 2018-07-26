Divers search Echo Park Lake for man's body after swan boat capsizes

Divers were swimming through the murky waters in Echo Park Lake early Thursday morning looking for a man who fell out of a paddle boat in the middle of the night and is believed to have drowned, police said.
The man and a friend were in a swan paddle boat about 3:45 a.m. when it capsized and both fell into the lake — which at places is up to 28 feet deep, Los Angeles fire officials said.
While one of the two swam to shore, the other has not been found, authorities said.
“Our hope ultimately is that this individual swam to shore,” said Fire Department spokesman Capt. Erik Scott.
By 5:30 a.m., authorities had transitioned from looking for a survivor to searching for a body. Divers will have to negotiate the nets, fountains, drains and murkiness that can make searching Echo Park Lake a challenge, Scott said.
Searchers were setting up a 360-degree sonar tool that could help them find the missing man, he said.
The park’s paddle boat rentals shut down after sunset, and police said it was not immediately clear how long the men had been on the water before they capsized.