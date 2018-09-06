Seventeen workers ill after luncheon at El Segundo business

Seventeen workers showed symptoms of food poisoning Wednesday hours after a luncheon at ManTech International in El Segundo, authorities said.
Fire officials took eight of the employees to a hospital with nausea, vomiting and general fatigue, said Capt. Dan Engler with the El Segundo Fire Department. Nine others did not require hospitalization.
The workers started showing symptoms about 3:45 p.m., nearly four hours after the lunch. It’s unclear where the food came from or whether the event was catered.
The company’s office sits at 2101 E. Maple Ave.