El Segundo police fatally shoot suspect after pursuit ends in Westchester

El Segundo police on Wednesday fatally shot a man who was reportedly wanted in connection with an earlier assault after a pursuit ended in Westchester.

The shooting occurred at 12:47 p.m. in the 6400 Block of Manchester Boulevard, according Deputy Ryan Rouzan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation.

El Segundo police told KTLA-TV that they had been pursuing a man wanted for assaulting someone with an ax. The pursuit began in the area of McCarthy Court and Imperial Avenue in El Segundo and ended in a neighborhood just north of Los Angeles International Airport.

Video obtained by KABC-TV shows several police cruisers surrounding a white SUV. At least one officer was shown pointing a weapon at the suspect, who was climbing out of the driver’s side window. Several shots were heard in the video.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No officers were injured.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

The police activity was snarling traffic on streets near the airport.

West Manchester Avenue between Kentwood Avenue and Sepulveda Westway was closed as investigators examined the scene.

