Torossian concedes in L.A. City Council District 7 race

Los Angeles City Council aide Karo Torossian conceded Friday in the San Fernando Valley’s District 7 race and congratulated his one-time rival, Monica Rodriguez, after final results showed him losing the May 16 election.

Certified numbers released by the city’s Election Division show Rodriguez, a former L.A. Board of Public Works commissioner, won with 53.6% of the vote in the district, which covers Pacoima, Sylmar and Sunland-Tujunga.

Torossian trailed by more than 800 votes on election night, but hoped uncounted ballots would push him over the edge, a tough challenge given the gap.

Final results show Rodriguez’s margin of victory widened to 1,301 votes after provisional ballots and all votes by mail were tallied.

In an email to supporters Friday, Torossian said his campaign helped raise awareness about important public issues, including the high-speed train route, parks and overdevelopment.

“I believe our district came out ahead in this election, and I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Monica Rodriguez on her victory,” said Torossian, a planning and environmental deputy to Councilman Paul Krekorian.

Rodriguez raised nearly twice as much money as Torossian, and had the backing of Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Herb Wesson.

The District 7 seat is being temporarily overseen by Wesson after City Councilman Felipe Fuentes resigned last year.

Wesson is expected next week to appoint Rodriguez as the District 7 caretaker, a non-voting position that allows her to work with residents ahead of her official swearing-in on July 1.

The outcomes of the other races also remain unchanged by Friday’s final count.

Councilman Gil Cedillo beat challenger Joe Bray-Ali in District 1, which stretches from Highland Park to Pico-Union, winning with 71.6% of the vote.

In the Los Angeles Board of Education District 4 race, Nick Melvoin defeated Steve Zimmer with 57% of the vote. The district stretches from the Westside to the west San Fernando Valley.

In District 6, in the east San Fernando Valley, teacher Kelly Gonez won with 51.4%, beating Imelda Padilla, a community activist and labor organizer.

Charter Amendment C, which changes the disciplinary process for police officers, passed with 57%, according to certified results.

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith