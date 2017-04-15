Girl wounded by stray bullet during drive-by shooting in Exposition Park, LAPD says

A young girl, believed to be 3 years old, was wounded by a stray bullet Saturday during a drive-by shooting in Exposition Park, police said.

The girl was at a home near 39th Street and Walton Avenue when the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m., said Los Angeles police Sgt. Timothy Morris. She was taken to a hospital, where she was described as stable..

KTLA-TV reported that about 10 to 15 people were gathered outside the home when a car pulled up and the shooter jumped out, opening fire at the crowd.

The girl, who was inside, was struck by a bullet that shattered a window, the television station reported.

Police are looking for a silver, older-model car, Morris said — possibly a Honda or a Toyota Camry.

