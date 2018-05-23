Police looking for more possible victims after man allegedly tried to trade discount on legal help for sex

Police are searching for more possible victims of a 67-year-old man suspected of offering a woman discounted legal services on her husband's immigration case in exchange for sex.
Jose E. Morales was arrested last month on suspicion of extortion after the woman visited a legal office in the 500 block of South Alvarado Boulevard, where he worked, said the Los Angeles Police Department.
His job description is unclear, but authorities said he worked at the firm for at least 10 years. He is not a licensed attorney, police said, but the woman thought he was.
During the visit, Morales turned "sexually aggressive," and the woman left, police said. In the days that followed, he called her repeatedly with the offer. She refused.
He then told the woman he wouldn't work on her husband's case and would have her U-Visa revoked unless she had sex with him, authorities said.
When the woman contacted the local bar association, she was advised to file a police report. Morales was arrested on April 26 and released four days later after posting bond, jail records show.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at (213) 484-3640.
