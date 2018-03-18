Rock climber killed in Cleveland National Forest

A woman rock climbing in the Cleveland National Forest was killed when she fell about 200 feet from a waterfall, Orange County authorities said.
Fire officials responded to an emergency call about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the waterfall near the Blue Jay campground, which is just outside Caspers Wilderness Park, Capt. Paul Holaday said.
Orange County rescue personnel were airlifted by helicopter to the top of the waterfall, where they found a man who had been climbing with the woman, Holaday said. He was unhurt.
The rescue team was lowered to where the woman had fallen and recovered her body, he said. The body was then transported to Caspers Park, where the coroner was standing by. The mission was completed about 4:30 p.m.
The two climbers were experienced, Holaday said.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident, he said.