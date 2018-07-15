Motorist pursued by CHP killed after vehicle crashes in Orange and bursts into flames

A motorist pursued by California Highway Patrol officers was killed when the individual’s vehicle veered off a road in Orange and burst into flames, authorities said.
The pursuit began about 7:25 p.m. at the CHP office at 2031 E. Santa Clara Ave. in Santa Ana, Orange police Lt. Mike Monjaraz said.
The pursuit ended when the motorist drove off Orange Olive Road north of Riverdale Avenue near a railroad bridge and caught fire, he said.
The individual was found dead inside the vehicle, which appeared to be a van, Monjaraz said.