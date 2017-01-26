Fatal crash closes northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta

A multivehicle crash apparently caused by a wrong-way driver left one man dead and closed all lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta early Thursday, the CHP reported.

A Hispanic male age 25-30 was dead at the scene of the 1:53 a.m. crash, said California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Rubio.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many other people were injured.

All lanes were blocked at 2:18 a.m., and traffic was routed off at Van Nuys Boulevard.

marc.olson@latimes.com

Follow @molson21 on Twitter

ALSO

Missing 28-year-old woman found safe after her vehicle is discovered in Lancaster

California 'sanctuary cities' vow to stand firm despite Trump threats of funding cutoff

L.A. County D.A. faces recall effort after not filing charges in Ezell Ford shooting