Driver of pickup truck killed after head-on collision with big rig in Lancaster

The driver of a pickup truck was killed late Tuesday after crashing head-on with big rig in remote area of Lancaster, officials said.

Benny Serrano was driving his Ford F-150 west on Avenue E, just east of Division Street, at 10:45 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into the semi truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 44-year-old Palmdale resident was ejected from his pickup truck and landed on the roadway.

Serrano suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Investigators think drugs, alcohol or a combination of both may have played a role in the collision, according to the CHP.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA