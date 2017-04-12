Man shot and killed by sheriff's deputies during burglary call in South L.A.

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday after he reached for a handgun inside a vehicle during a burglary investigation in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Deputies were responding to a burglary call about 1:15 a.m. in the area of 91st Street and Compton Avenue when they spotted the man sitting inside a vehicle parked in an alley, sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza told reporters at the scene.

They contacted the man, who exited the vehicle and spoke briefly with deputies, he said. The man then broke free from the deputies, reentered the vehicle and reached for a handgun inside, Mendoza said.

That’s when deputies fired at the man, striking him, he said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

It is unclear if the man shot at deputies. No deputies were injured in the incident.

