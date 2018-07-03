2 adults and 2 children killed in Palmdale highway crash

Two adults and two young children were killed Tuesday in a collision on a desert highway in Antelope Valley, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash occurred late morning in Palmdale, according Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Television news footage showed a passenger van with its front end crushed and a demolished car.
A man and woman, each in their 20s, and a girl, age 1 or 2 , died at the scene, coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter said. Another girl, about a year old, died at a hospital, he said.
None of the victims was immediately identified, and it's unclear if they were related.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.