Advertisement

2 adults and 2 children killed in Palmdale highway crash

By
Jul 03, 2018 | 4:35 PM
| Palmdale
2 adults and 2 children killed in Palmdale highway crash
This still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows the scene of a collision between a passenger van and a car in Palmdale late Tuesday morning. (Associated Press)

Two adults and two young children were killed Tuesday in a collision on a desert highway in Antelope Valley, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred late morning in Palmdale, according Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Advertisement

Television news footage showed a passenger van with its front end crushed and a demolished car.

A man and woman, each in their 20s, and a girl, age 1 or 2 , died at the scene, coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter said. Another girl, about a year old, died at a hospital, he said.

None of the victims was immediately identified, and it's unclear if they were related.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement