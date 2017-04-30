28th annual Fiesta Broadway kicks off Sunday in downtown Los Angeles

Thousands of Angelenos are expected to converge on downtown Los Angeles on Sunday for the 28th annual Fiesta Broadway.

The annual music and culture festival, L.A.’s most popular Cinco de Mayo event, runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., organizers said.

The festival site, centered along a stretch of Broadway by Grand Park and across from City Hall, extends south from Temple to 5th streets.

Surrounding streets between Hill on the west and Spring Street on the east will also be closed to traffic on Sunday.

Fiesta Broadway, which began in 1990, celebrates traditional arts and entertainment and will include food booths, carnival-style games, rides, arts and crafts and several musical acts, organizers said.

carlos.lozano@latimes.com