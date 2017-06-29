Man dies while trying to flee burning home in Diamond Bar

A man died early Thursday when flames swept through a two-story home in Diamond Bar, fire officials said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered smoke inhalation and burns on his body, said Fire Inspector Joey Marron, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He died at the scene.

The blaze broke out about 4 a.m. in the 23400 block Wagon Trail Road, he said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames raging in the home’s first floor. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they searched the home and found the man on the ground.

“It looked like the victim was trying to make it to the door,” Marron said.

Fire officials think the interior of the home was so smoky that the victim probably could not see or breathe.

The blaze started near the kitchen, indicating an appliance or electrical wiring may have sparked it, he said.

“There is nothing suspicious about the fire,” Marron said.

Although authorities don’t suspect foul play, the Fire Department, along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s arson team, are investigating.

