5 injured, family pet killed as blaze rips through two Pacific Palisades homes

Five people were injured and a family pet was killed when flames swept through two homes in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood early Thursday, officials said.

The blaze erupted just after 2 a.m. in a home on a descending hillside, and the fire quickly spread to a neighboring home in the 16000 block of West Las Casas Place, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the hillside home, they found a couple and their two teenage daughters suffering from smoke-related injuries, Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott told KTLA-TV.

The 53-year-old woman and her 67-year-old husband were hospitalized and listed in critical condition, he said. One of the two victims suffered second-degree burns.

As more than 80 firefighters tackled flames, they discovered a fifth victim, a 90-year-old woman, in the second home, officials said. Scott said she also suffered from smoke-related injuries.

Firefighters saved a dog and cat, but a second cat died in the fire, Scott told KTLA-TV.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

