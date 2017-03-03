Man 'despondent' over recent divorce sets Santa Ana home on fire, police say

A 35-year-old man upset over a recent divorce set a Santa Ana home on fire Thursday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the home in the 1000 block of West Washington Avenue around 7 p.m. on a family-disturbance call, said Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department. Police had been to the home numerous times previously, he said.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, who was “despondent over a recent divorce,” Bertagna said. He added that the man was breaking things inside his family home and when officers tried to speak with him he retreated to the back of the house.

At that point, Bertagna said, the suspect allegedly set the house on fire, ran out of the home and was then taken into custody by police.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire at the two-story Craftsman-style home was so intense that they could not make entry into the residence, authorities said. Eight people were displaced from the home, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The suspect is facing two counts of intentional arson, Kurtz said. One count deals with the suspect’s home itself; the other deals with a house next door that was damaged.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. L.A. company behind Snapchat is worth nearly $24 billion, Disney theme parks soon to get a whole lot of Marvel, Angels Flight expected to reopen, and Republicans still waiting on Trump. Caption Traders discuss price of SNAP on floor of NYSE Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Traders on floor of New York Stock Exchange discuss the price of SNAP on day of IPO. Caption Escape from Mosul Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Residents of Mosul flee ahead of the fighting. Caption Angels Flight to reopen Labor Day Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Angels Flight will reopen Labor Day. Caption Is living close to the freeway dangerous to your health? Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones. Air quality scientists say people should live more than 500 feet from a freeway, but cities are approving thousands of homes in those zones.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia