L.A. getting $400,000 to settle suit over Da Vinci fire

Los Angeles is getting $400,000 to settle its lawsuit against real estate developer Geoffrey H. Palmer over a massive fire at a downtown construction site that damaged city property, city officials announced Tuesday.

City lawyers had argued that Palmer and his companies “allowed the creation of a fire hazard” through “improper and defective construction methods” at his Da Vinci apartment complex, which went up in flames while it was under construction 2½ years ago.

The money is a tiny fraction of the $20 million that the city had originally sought for fire damages and expenses not covered by insurance.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer, said the city nonetheless believes it has recouped all of its costs from the 2014 fire.

"We're pleased that beyond the nearly $62 million paid by the insurance carrier, the city recovered $400,000 from the developer," Wilcox said in a written statement Tuesday.

Palmer declined to comment Tuesday, according to a representative at his company office. In legal filings, his attorneys denied the allegations and said there was nothing he could have done to prevent the fire.

Federal investigators concluded that the fire was arson, and a man was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for setting the blaze.

The fire engulfed one of the apartment buildings that was being erected alongside the 110 Freeway, sending flames high into the air and raining ash on much of downtown. The scorching heat shattered windows, melted computers and set off fire sprinklers at a neighboring city building on Figueroa Street, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage, according to the city.

In the lawsuit filed last year, Feuer accused Palmer and his companies of neglecting to follow industry standards for fire safety and prevention, failing to properly install fire walls and doors and not having an appropriate water supply to fight a fire.

City lawyers also alleged that the downtown site did not have adequate security measures to stop intruders.

The Da Vinci apartment complex, one of several that Palmer has developed near freeways downtown, has since been rebuilt and now advertises “luxury apartments” with an indoor basketball court, business center and theater.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily