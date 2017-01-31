$300,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Derek Fisher's home; no word on 5 championship rings

More than $300,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Lakers legend Derek Fisher’s home in Tarzana on Monday morning, police said.

According to LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado, a person or persons entered Fisher’s home between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and stole the jewels.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the burglary, Preciado said.

Detectives were planning to go to the home in the 5800 block of Shirley Avenue on Tuesday morning to canvass the area for evidence and possibly any cameras that may have recorded the crime.

Fisher, 42, won five NBA championship rings with the Lakers during the Kobe Bryant era.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

Placentia man accused of ninth DUI in six years

L.A. inspectors, engineers to visit scene of Hollywood Hills mudslide

Person hit by gunfire near Crenshaw High School, police say