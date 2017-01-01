82-year-old woman struck and killed by Foothill Transit bus in West Covina

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday afternoon by a Foothill Transit bus in West Covina, officials said.

The West Covina woman fell into the roadway at 4:20 p.m. and was run over by the bus, said Lt. Ron Allen of the West Covina Police Department.

The victim died at the scene, Allen said. Her name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Foothill Transit spokeswoman Felicia Friesema said the bus driver had made a right-hand turn onto Garvey Avenue from Barranca Street when the accident occurred.

The driver contracted to work for Foothill Transit, she said, but was employed full-time by MV Transportation, a Dallas company that provides drivers for shuttle and bus services.

He has been placed on leave during the investigation, she said.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family,” Friesema said.

