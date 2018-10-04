Retired LAPD detective facing charge of assault with semiautomatic handgun

A 70-year-old retired Los Angeles police detective was charged this week with assault with a semiautomatic handgun after a parking lot confrontation in South L.A.
The charge against Charles Tizano for the alleged incident last month also includes an allegation of personally using a firearm, the L.A. County district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
Tizano got into a dispute with the driver of a vehicle blocking the exit of a parking lot at West Adams Boulevard and South Broadway on Sept. 6, prosecutors said. When a bystander tried to intervene, Tizano is accused of pointing the handgun at the person.
The former detective faces a possible maximum sentence of 19 years in state prison if convicted as charged. Prosecutors are requesting bail of $125,000.
The case remains under investigation by the LAPD.
Tizano is not the only former LAPD officer who has found himself in trouble with the law recently.
Stacey Koon, a former Los Angeles police sergeant who served a prison sentence for his role in the beating of Rodney King, was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday after he pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol.
Koon was arrested May 1 after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car in Castaic, authorities said.