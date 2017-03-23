Man detained after 4 people found dead inside Sacramento home

A man has been detained in connection with the deaths of four people whose bodies were found inside a Sacramento home Thursday morning, police said.

Police received a call about 7 a.m. from a relative asking officers to check the welfare of the victims, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. The relative had been unable to reach the victims, Heinlein said.

When officers arrived, they broke into the home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue and discovered the bodies, he said. Police did not disclose how the people died, and no estimate was given for how long the bodies had been inside the house.

During the investigation, officers received information that led them to a man in San Francisco, Heinlein said.

The man’s identity was not released. His relationship with the victims is unclear.

“It doesn’t appear to be random act,” the sergeant said. “That should alleviate some of the fears in the area.”

Police still were working to identify the victims and determine what happened inside the home. Their ages, gender and relationship were unknown, he said.

Heinlein said the discovery will impact the community, the victims’ family and officers.

“It’s very traumatic,” he said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA