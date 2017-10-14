Fountain Valley police shoot, wound motorist after he allegedly tries to run down officers

Fountain Valley police shot and wounded a motorist after he drove his vehicle at officers investigating a fatal traffic collision early Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 5:15 a.m. while officers were investigating the vehicle crash at Magnolia Street and Mint Avenue, according to a statement from the Fountain Valley Police Department.

The driver of a black Dodge pickup drove at the officers and through the collision scene, police said. He then turned around and drove at the officers a second time, and that’s when police shot at the man.

The suspect fled but was stopped later by officers at Bushard Street in Westminster, just south of Edinger Avenue, where he was arrested, police said. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.

No other information was available about what prompted the driver’s actions or about the traffic collision. It also was not known whether the two events were related.

Personnel from the Fountain Valley Police Department, Westminster Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are all involved in the ongoing investigation.

