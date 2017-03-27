Man kills stepfather and wounds 4 others, including mother and 5-month-old baby, authorities say

A former U.S. service member killed his stepfather and shot four others, including a 5-month-old baby girl, in a Fresno home, sheriff’s officials said.

Kyle Holaday, 26, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty, according to Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Holaday opened fire inside a home in the 300 block of South Villa Avenue about 7 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds. Deputies also discovered the family dog was fatally shot, Botti said in a written statement.

Holaday’s stepfather, James Willcoxson, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Holaday’s 58-year-old mother and two 28-year-old women, who were family friends, were taken to the hospital. Authorities said the 5-month-old daughter of one of the women was also hospitalized. The baby’s ear was grazed by a bullet, deputies said.

Deputies later found Holaday about a half-mile from his home.

He was injured after being struck by a pickup truck near Kings Canyon Road and South Lind Avenue, Botti said. Holaday had “crossed into traffic while running from the crime scene,” he said. Holaday was taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

During the investigation, detectives learned Holaday was living at the home, Botti said.

Neighbors told the Fresno Bee that Holaday was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA