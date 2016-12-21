During search for Riverside double-murder suspect, Fresno deputies fatally shoot man in gun battle

While searching for a suspect wanted in a Riverside double homicide, a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who opened fire at authorities early Wednesday.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department as well as the U.S. Marshals Service had arrived at the Coalinga home early in the morning and used a loudspeaker to summon those inside, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

A man with a gun left the home and began shooting, sparking a gun battle.

Authorities were searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the Oct. 23, 2015, slaying of two Guatemalan immigrants in Riverside, more than 250 miles south. Botti could not confirm whether the man who died matched the identity of the suspect in the Riverside slayings and said his name was expected to be released Thursday.

The two victims — Juan Bartolo, 45, and Domingo Esteban, 26 — were ambushed while walking near 7th Street and Kansas Avenue in the eastside area of Riverside, police said. A third man was injured in the shooting.

At the time, police said there were two suspects in the killings.

Riverside police Sgt. Bill McCoy told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that the three were shot because they were Latino. None was in a gang, police said.

Riverside County Dist. Atty. Mike Hestrin scheduled a news conference for Thursday to discuss the investigation into the double homicide.

After Wednesday’s shooting in Coalinga, authorities searched the gunman’s home and interviewed three other adults and two children who were inside during the gunfire. None of them was injured, and authorities did not say whether any arrests were made.

