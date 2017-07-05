After more than 10 years on the run, suspected L.A. hospital molester is captured in Guatemala

A nursing assistant charged with molesting multiple women at a Los Angeles hospital has been captured in Guatemala, more than a decade after he skipped bail and vanished, police announced Wednesday.

Ramon Gaspar, 48, was arrested in Guatemala — where he was born — and extradited to Southern California on June 26, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

In 2006, Gaspar was arrested on suspicion of three counts of sexually assaulting women at Tarzana Hospital in Encino, police said.

The patients — ranging in age from 29 to 64 — told police that Gaspar, a nursing assistant, assaulted them after surgical procedures at the hospital. The women reported that they were still under the influence of anesthetics during the time of the alleged molestation.

Gaspar was formally charged with sexual assault, and in July 2006, police asked the public to come forward if they knew about other potential victims.

“We’re making the suspect’s picture public with the expectation there are other victims,” Det. Ninette Toosbuy said at the time.

Several people came forward and spoke of being assaulted by Gaspar during their time at the hospital, police said.

With the new set of alleged victims, Los Angeles County prosecutors filed seven more felony counts against Gaspar. Then he jumped bail and disappeared, taking his wife and 6-year-old son, police said.

He left behind two other children, relatives and a home in Canoga Park.

The LAPD launched an international manhunt for Gaspar, and the TV show “America’s Most Wanted” included a profile of him.

Police said he could be working as a masseuse or at a medical clinic and noted that Gaspar, a U.S. citizen, had family members in Mexico, Colorado and Northern California. But the tips suggested he was living in Guatemala, where he was born.

It’s unclear when and where Gaspar was arrested. The LAPD planned to offer details about his case to the news media Thursday morning.

A total of 15 charges are pending against Gaspar, including 10 counts of sexual battery and five counts of sexual penetration of an intoxicated person with an object, according to court records. He’s scheduled to appear in a Van Nuys courtroom Friday.

