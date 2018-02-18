Six-year-old Fullerton girl struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

A six-year-old girl was killed by a suspected drunk driver while she played on a sidewalk in Fullerton on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lombard Street, Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus said.
Maximo Delgado, 52, was driving his 1990 Toyota 4 Runner east on Gage Avenue when he tried to turn south on Lombard Street, Radus said.
He lost control of his vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk where he struck the little girl, Radus said. He continued to drive on the sidewalk and then reentered the roadway where he hit a parked car on Lombard Street.
Delgado remained at the scene until police arrived, Radus said.
Officers conducted a breath test on Delgado and found that his alcohol level was 0.23 percent, far above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, police said.
The young girl was taken to a trauma center where she died shortly after arrival. Her name was withheld pending notification of family members.
Delgado was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter, Radus said.
He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fullerton police at (714) 738-5313. Tipsters can also call OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.