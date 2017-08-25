Three people rob senior-care facility in Fullerton at gunpoint

Police in Fullerton are looking for a 2002 Jetta that a group of thieves stole after forcing their way into a senior care home and ransacking the place Thursday night.

The robbery occurred when two caregivers were working, and four seniors in their 90s were resting soundly, inside a home in the 1100 block of West Las Palmas Drive, said Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus.

Just after 11 p.m., a woman knocked on the home’s front door and one of the caregivers, assuming it was a late-night delivery, opened it, Radus said.

As soon as she did, two men wearing white masks, one carrying a shotgun and the other holding a black handgun, burst out of the bushes and forced their way in, police said. The men forced the woman onto the ground and put the second caregiver in a closet and barricaded her there, police said.

The four residents slept through the robbery, Radus said.

The trio stole about $450 in cash from the home and made off with one of the caregivers’ cars, a 2002 blue Volkswagen Jetta. Its license plate is 7WFP278.

No arrests have been made, but anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (714) 738-6534.

“The Fullerton Police Department has committed every resource at its disposal to finding those responsible for this egregious crime, a crime that has targeted one of our most vulnerable group of residents,” Radus said in a statement.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

Men in orange work vests steal $200,000 in valuables during Calabasas home invasion robbery

Counter-protester who allegedly sucker punched Trump supporter at O.C. rally tried to flee state, police say

Man taken into custody after scaling Santa Ana water tower and refusing to come down