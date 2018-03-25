Cal State Fullerton student injured in fall from third-floor balcony

A 19-year-old Cal State Fullerton student was seriously injured after falling from a third-floor balcony of an apartment building, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building at 555 N. Commonwealth Ave., about a block away from the school, the Orange County Register reported.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown.
Police do not suspect foul play but were looking into the possibility that drugs or alcohol played a role in his fall.