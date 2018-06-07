Judge to sentence woman and her boyfriend for the murder of an 8-year-old that led to L.A. child welfare reforms

A woman and her boyfriend are expected to be sentenced Thursday for the torture and murder of an 8-year-old boy whose killing in 2013 provoked public outrage, prompted sweeping reform of Los Angeles County’s child welfare system, and led to unprecedented criminal charges against social workers who handled the child’s case.
Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, 34, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the death of her son, Gabriel. A jury decided last year that her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, 37, should be executed.
When paramedics arrived at the boy’s Palmdale home in May 2013, Gabriel had slipped out of consciousness. He had a fractured skull, broken ribs, burned skin, missing teeth and BB pellets embedded in his groin. A paramedic would later testify that every inch of the boy’s small body had been abused.
At Aguirre’s trial, Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami told jurors that the defendant, 37, had enjoyed tormenting the boy, forcing Gabriel to eat his own vomit and sleep in a cabinet with a sock gagging his mouth. The torture, Hatami said, stemmed from Aguirre’s hatred for Gabriel, whom he suspected was gay.
The boy’s slaying led to the appointment of a child protection czar, a series of child welfare reforms and criminal charges against L.A. County social workers who — despite six investigations into reports of abuse — allowed the boy to stay in the home with his mother and her boyfriend. Some sheriff’s deputies who visited the family's home in the months before the death were also disciplined for their handling of the case.
In February, Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, admitting that her son’s killing was intentional and involved the infliction of torture. By pleading guilty, the 34-year-old mother avoided a trial, where prosecutors were expected to seek the death penalty — a punishment that her defense attorney said wasn’t appropriate given her low IQ.
Dr. Deborah S. Miora, a clinical and forensic neuropsychologist who evaluated Fernandez before trial, determined that she has an intellectual disability that makes her “virtually unable to use thought to guide her behavior and temper her emotional reactions.”
Records show that when Fernandez took a cognitive ability test in 2011, she scored in the third percentile in the verbal comprehension section, putting her at a second-grade level. In a report written by Miora, which relied, in part, on information from Fernandez, the doctor referred to Gabriel’s case as the “first serious offense,” but noted that Fernandez had a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction from Texas.
Fernandez’s life, records show, was punctuated by acts of abuse and neglect.
As a child, her father cycled in and out of jail. Her mother — who Fernandez said hated her — often hit her and once flung her into the shower, according to Miora’s report filed in court.
Although Fernandez fell way behind in school, academic records show that she exhibited kindness and an effort to perform well. She started drinking and using methamphetamine at 9 and ran away from home at 11.
During her teenage years, Fernandez told the doctor, her uncle tried to rape her and a group of men held her hostage for several days and took turns raping her, according to Miora’s report. Fernandez thought about committing suicide and spent time in the hospital.
Later in life, Fernandez said, several of her romantic partners, including Aguirre, struck her in the head. In one incident, she said, someone pistol-whipped her across the forehead.
In the months leading up to her son’s death, Fernandez said she was taking massive doses of opioid painkillers, including OxyContin and Norco.