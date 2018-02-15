Mother of 8-year-old boy tortured and beaten to death pleads guilty to murder

The mother of an 8-year-old Palmdale boy whose torture and fatal beating prompted far-reaching reforms in Los Angeles County's child welfare system pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder.
Pearl Sinthia Fernandez, who entered her plea in a packed courtroom in downtown Los Angeles, admitted to special circumstance allegations that the 2013 killing of her son Gabriel was intentional and involved the infliction of torture. She is expected to be sentenced on June 7 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The plea came two months after jurors decided that her boyfriend should be executed for his role in the boy's death. In that case, jurors heard and saw disturbing evidence about how Gabriel suffered repeated abuse at the hands of Isauro Aguirre.
When paramedics arrived at the boy's Palmdale home on May 22, 2013, Gabriel was unconscious and had a cracked skull, broken ribs, burned and bruised skin, missing teeth and BB pellets lodged in his groin. He died two days later after being removed from life support.
The death led to unprecedented criminal charges against L.A. County social workers who allowed Gabriel to remain at the home despite six investigations of the mother and numerous reports of the boy's injuries. Sheriff's deputies also visited the home multiple times in the months before his death, and prosecutors said in court papers that some of the deputies were later disciplined in connection with their response.
The killing galvanized calls for reforms in the way the county oversees abused and neglected children. A blue-ribbon commission set up by the county Board of Supervisors recommended "a fundamental transformation of the current child protection system." The board responded by setting up a new agency, the Office of Child Protection, which is charged with improving how children are treated.
During Aguirre's trial, Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami told jurors that in the months leading up to the boy's death, the defendant had reveled in his brutalization, forcing Gabriel to eat cat feces and his own vomit. The boy slept in a small cabinet, the prosecutor said, with his ankles handcuffed, his hands bound and his mouth gagged with a sock.
"No human with a heart and soul could do that to an innocent little boy," Hatami told jurors, arguing that Aguirre hated the boy because he suspected he was gay.
Aguirre was convicted of first-degree murder on Nov. 15 and jurors also found true the allegation that the murder was committed using torture. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8.
The fallout from Gabriel's murder has been felt well beyond the county. The decision by prosecutors to charge the four social workers with felony child abuse and falsifying public records sent a chill through the ranks of child protection workers nationwide.
Prosecutors alleged that caseworkers Patricia Clement and Stefanie Rodriguez and supervisors Kevin Bom and Gregory Merritt ignored evidence of repeated abuse and minimized Gabriel's injuries.
At a court hearing for the social workers last year, a judge said that their actions amounted to criminal negligence, adding that in the months before the boy's death "red flags were everywhere." They have pleaded not guilty.
