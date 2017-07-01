Garcetti to take oath for second mayoral term

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s inauguration Saturday evening at City Hall will feature table tennis-playing Olympians, a UCLA jazz band and a television star-turned-gay rights champion.

The 46-year-old mayor is being sworn in for a second and final term in a ceremony billed as a celebration of L.A. George Takei, the actor who played “Star Trek’s” Hikaru Sulu, will speak, Olympic athletes will give fencing demonstrations and Walt Disney Concert Hall’s choir will sing.

Garcetti’s swearing-in will take place at the same spot where, as the newly elected mayor, he vowed four years ago to be a “back to basics” leader, to grow L.A.’s economy and pave the streets after Great Recession-era budget cuts slashed city services.

Ticking off a list of the city’s accomplishments to UCLA graduates last month, Garcetti said L.A. is seeing a record number of jobs, tourists and visitors to Los Angeles International Airport.

Unemployment has fallen in the city, as it has across the country. A record-setting downtown skyscraper is a symbol of L.A.’s economic recovery, new museums have opened or are headed here and it appears L.A. will get the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.

Urgent problems, including surging homelessness numbers and a housing crisis, confront the mayor and city. Violent crime and traffic deaths also challenge Garcetti.

“We may be No. 1 in so many of those great areas, but we’re No. 1 in homelessness, traffic and in poverty,” Garcetti said at UCLA.

Voters agreed last fall to spend billions on homelessness relief and transit projects, passing two ballot measures supported by the mayor. Building housing and hastening construction of transit lines are top priorities in his second term, Garcetti told The Times’ editorial board Thursday.

Raphael J. Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State Los Angeles, said voters may grow impatient waiting for results.

“People voted for those measures and they might think those problems are solved. Government can’t wait too long to meet those expectations,” Sonenshein said.

Garcetti, a one-time City Council president, became the city’s 42nd mayor by offering a no-frills approach to governing, promising to slash business taxes, bring back Hollywood jobs and make general managers re-apply for their jobs.

He also vowed to stand up for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power ratepayers after the utility’s powerful union and its allies spent $2 million to support his opponent, then-City Controller Wendy Greuel, during the 2013 race.

Garcetti was re-elected with a historic 81% of the vote in March, winning over Porter Ranch’s Patrick Pope, a former neighborhood council member who voted for the mayor.

“Generally, I like him,” said Pope, who appreciates the mayor’s focus on transportation and homelessness.

But Pope criticized a DWP contract approved for union members this week supported by Garcetti, questioning both the raises and lack of public hearings for the agreement.

Garcetti hasn’t laid out any formal agenda for his second term, which will last 5½ years because of a change in election dates.

During The Times’ editorial board meeting, he said he wants to double the pace of affordable housing, put “cap” parks over freeways in Hollywood and downtown and consider a bond to pay for firehouses.

Garcetti’s second term begins as he remains coy about his political ambitions. Asked about his future during a recent trip to speak to Democrats in Wisconsin, he told a news anchor, “My interest is in the country right now, not my political career.”

City Atty. Mike Feuer, City Controller Ron Galperin and several council members are also being sworn in Saturday.

Monica Rodriguez, representing the east San Fernando Valley, joins councilwoman Nury Martinez as the only women on the 15-member City Council.

Saturday’s ceremony is being paid for with at least $250,000 from donors, including $50,000 each from engineering firm AECOM and Westfield Property Management.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed via the mayor’s Facebook page.

dakota.smith@latimes.com

Twitter: @dakotacdsmith