Mayor Garcetti's PAC will pay for his security costs on political trips, advisor says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s federal political action committee will reimburse the city for travel expenses incurred by the mayor’s security on political trips, a Garcetti advisor said late Wednesday.
Advisor Yusef Robb said the Democratic Midterm Victory Fund will start paying for airfare, hotels, rental cars and other travel expenses for the police officers that accompany the mayor on fund-related trips. The fund will also reimburse the city for six trips going back to June 2017.
Robb said that fund won’t pick up the salary costs of officers on those trips. That will continue to be paid for by taxpayers.
“The Democratic Midterm Victory Fund benefits from the mayor's participation and travel — he is our key voice and fundraiser,” Robb said. “After a conversation with the mayor, the fund contacted LAPD and asked that it bill the fund for travel costs related to mayoral security during trips associated with the fund's activities moving forward.”
Robb didn’t provide a cost for the six trips on which Los Angeles Police Department security accompanied the mayor, saying he was waiting for the final accounting.
The Los Angeles Times last week reported that the Democratic Midterm Victory Fund is helping pay for Garcetti’s travel. The mayor, who is considering running for president, launched the committee late last year to raise money for the midterm election campaign and to help boost his national profile.
His travel expenses have become an issue. The Times is suing the city over its refusal to disclose how much taxpayers are spending on the security detail that accompanies him on his trips.
Garcetti has also faced criticism for his out-of-town travels. During a 12-month stretch in 2016-17, the mayor was gone nearly a third of the time.
Garcetti is set to visit Ohio on a three-day trip starting Thursday. He’s scheduled to rally Democrats in Cleveland, speak at fundraisers for Sen. Sherrod Brown and the Ohio Democratic Party, and tour the LeBron James Foundation’s Promise School, according to his schedule.