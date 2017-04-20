Garcetti's State of the City speech focuses on homelessness, new revenue

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti focuses on jobs, homelessness and affordable housing in his fourth State of the City address, according to excerpts of the speech released Thursday by his office.

Garcetti spoke in the Los Angeles City Council chambers, where he announced plans to dedicate $176 million to fight homelessness as part of his 2017-18 budget.

It’s unclear how much of those funds will come from Proposition HHH, a property tax hike passed in November by voters to build housing for the homeless.

Among Garcetti’s other key points:

— He said noted that some crime categories are slowing this year after rising in 2016. He has set a goal of ridding the city of 20,000 guns in the next five years.

— By the end of 2018, the city will deploy an earthquake early warning system in “every corner of the city.”

— Garcetti again pushed for a “linkage fee” on development. He sought the same fee in this year’s budget, but so far it hasn’t been passed by the City Council.

— The city will adopt a version of the Paris Climate Agreement if the White House pulls out.

— The Department of Water and Power will be “coal-free by 2025,” Garcetti said.

Garcetti called upon the City Council to pass the “Affordable Housing Linkage Fee — and do it now,” according to the prepared remarks — saying it would raise $100 million a year.

The proposal drew criticism from the business community.

Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry & Commerce Assn., argued that the city has already been piling on new costs to developers, which will make it harder to build the housing that Los Angeles needs. For instance, in the fall, voters passed a ballot measure that ties new labor and affordable housing requirements to certain projects.

"All they're doing is driving developers out of the city, which will raise housing costs," Waldman said.

Developer Mott Smith said Garcetti’s proposal would benefit affordable housing developers, but working-class families would see the price of market-rate apartments go up as a result of those fees.

“It's already far too expensive to build housing in Los Angeles, which is why there is such limited supply and why vacancy rates are at crisis-level lows,” he said. “We should be doing everything we can to make housing less expensive, not more expensive, to build.”

In the prepared remarks, Garcetti nodded to the broader political landscape, portraying Los Angeles as a “vision of what America is reaching for tomorrow,” contrasting it with the “paralysis and division [that] embody politics in too many places.”

Garcetti is the first Los Angeles mayor to face rising crime in more than a decade. Violent crime was up in 2016 for the third consecutive year and property crime jumped for the second year in a row.

The speech comes as the mayor faces a $224-million budget deficit for next fiscal year.

This article will be updated.

