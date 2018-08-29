Stepfather arrested after 11-year-old girl killed in Garden Grove, police say

A man is in custody after his 11-year-old stepdaughter was killed and the girl’s mother was shot and stabbed in Garden Grove early Wednesday, police said.
Garden Grove police said the girl was killed at a home in the 8900 block of Blossom Avenue about 6:30 a.m. (Police initially tweeted the incident occurred in the 9800 block of Blossom, but later corrected the address.)
Authorities did not say how she died. Her 36-year-old mother was in stable condition after also being attacked. Two boys, one 6 and the other 2, were at the home and were not hurt, police said.
Police wrote on Twitter that the girl’s stepfather has “self-inflicted” stab wounds and was arrested. Authorities have not released his name.
A video posted by police on social media shows various items, including a pair of scissors, strewn across the home’s front yard. The footage also shows authorities inspecting a gun.