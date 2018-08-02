Man arrested in shooting that left 2 dead and 3 injured, including his pregnant girlfriend

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of killing two people and wounding three others, including his pregnant girlfriend, in two separate shootings in Gardena and Lynwood a day earlier.
Selvin Salazar was visiting friends Tuesday in Gardena when he became upset for “unknown reasons” and started shooting the people with him, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Four people were struck by gunfire. One of them, a 28-year-old woman identified as Delores Sanchez, was shot in the throat and killed. Another was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Two others, including the man’s pregnant 23-year-old girlfriend, were also injured.
After the shooting, authorities say, Salazar left the Gardena location in a vehicle with two people, a husband and wife. Salazar is accused of shooting and killing the man, identified as 29-year-old Francisco Montes, in the car when they reached the Martin Luther King Boulevard on-ramp of the 710 Freeway.
Salazar then pulled Montes’ body out of the black Kia Soul, left him on the roadway and fled, the Sheriff’s Department said. The woman was able to escape unharmed.
Investigators tracked Salazar to the 4100 block of Century Boulevard in Inglewood, where he was arrested around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held without bail.
Authorities are investigating a motive.