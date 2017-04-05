Suspicious bag in Glendale prompts temporary street closure and evacuations

A suspicious bag left outside a Glendale store that contained two dud grenades caused a temporary street closure and evacuations Wednesday.

The bag was reported to police about 5:50 p.m. Officers first on the scene looked into the bag and saw what appeared to be grenades, according to Glendale police Sgt. Robert William.

That prompted the closure of West Glenoaks Boulevard from Justin Avenue to Sonora Avenue and the evacuation of nearby businesses, William said.

Bomb squad personnel with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department arrived at about 8 p.m. to examine the contents of the bag. It was determined that the plastic shopping bag contained two inert grenades, and the street was reopened and the evacuations lifted.

An investigation into who may have left the plastic bag is underway.

