4 tons of stone slabs fall on Northern California worker — who survived

Four tons of granite slabs fell on a Northern California delivery man, who apparently survived.
Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Ken Sebastiani said the man was unloading a truck Thursday at Ceramic Tile Center when the slabs fell on him and he suffered major injuries.
The six slabs were each 6-by-10 feet and weighed a total of about 8,000 pounds.
Sebastiani told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat that firefighters spent 10 minutes using a hydraulic tool, airbags and a ladder truck to get the man out.
He said it hasn't been determined how the slabs slipped. The man probably worked for an outside vendor and was delivering the granite.
Police and state workplace regulators are also investigating.
There was no further word on the condition of the man, whose name has not been released.
