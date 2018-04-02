Search underway for 13-year-old who reportedly fell into Griffith Park drainage ditch

Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who witnesses say fell into a drainage ditch at Griffith Park on Sunday afternoon.
Multiple bystanders reported the boy's fall into the ditch, which feeds to the L.A. River, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.
More than 100 firefighters are involved in the "extensive" search. "All avenues are being investigated," the alert said.
At least two family members who were with the boy are at the scene.
The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m., the LAFD said. After roughly 45 minutes of searching, firefighters at the park "only see water" and have not spotted the boy.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
