Hoping to climb Yosemite's Half Dome? You'll have to wait until June, thanks to lingering snow

Hikers hoping to scale Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome will have to wait until June instead of summiting over Memorial Day weekend.

Park officials have delayed installing the Half Dome cables until at least June 2 because of the heavy snowpack and other hazardous conditions on the trail. The cables were originally slated for installment Friday.

Those who purchased a Half Dome hiking permit for dates before the cables are installed will have their permit fee refunded, the park said on Facebook.

A maximum of 300 hikers are allowed each day on the Half Dome Trail, the strenuous route to the top of Yosemite’s landmark. Permits to hike the last 400 feet to the summit of Half Dome are required and distributed by a lottery when the cables are in place.

Marc Martin / Los Angeles Times Hikers use the cables on Half Dome on Aug. 11, 2015. Hikers use the cables on Half Dome on Aug. 11, 2015. (Marc Martin / Los Angeles Times)

Earlier this month, Yosemite announced that it is increasing the permit fees for ascending Half Dome to a $10 application fee and a $10 permit fee.

The application fees were $4.50 online and $6.50 by phone. Permit fees were $8.

Officials said last winter’s snowfall has led to cold, fast-moving water in all of the rivers, lakes and streams inside Yosemite and surrounding areas.

“Visitors are reminded to take special precautions around water, especially around stream-crossings,” the park said in a statement. “Even the best swimmers can find themselves in a difficult situation under the current water conditions.”

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini